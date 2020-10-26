Middle Kids announce 2020 “tour of Sydney”

New South Wales trio Middle Kids have announced they’ll be embarking on a tour around their stomping ground of Sydney in November.

The outfit took to social media today (October 26) to reveal the ‘R U 4 Me?’ tour, named after their latest single which dropped earlier this month.

They’ll be hosting 12 performances across six nights for the run of shows, plus a previously announced concert in Newcastle as part of the State Government’s Great Southern Nights initiative.

Things kick off at Marrickville’s Factory Theatre on November 11, with tickets for all the shows available for purchase here.

While the forthcoming tour will be their first run of shows in front of live crowds in months, the band have been staying active through livestream performances.

Last Thursday (October 22), they played a global livestream show out of a warehouse in Sydney, performing their new single ‘R U 4 Me?’ live for the first time.

“thanks so v much to everyone who joined us for our live stream,” the band wrote on socials following the concert.

“it was so friggin fun and kinda weird to perform again after so long.”

Back in August, Middle Kids appeared on an episode of the livestreamed series Delivered, Live, after the show moved its filming to Sydney.

They also performed on ABC’s The Sound, teaming up with Something For Kate‘s Paul Dempsey, Steve Kilbey and Hatchie for a rendition of The Go-Betweens‘ 1988 classic ‘Streets Of Your Town’.

Middle Kids ‘R U 4 Me?’ 2020 tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 11 – Factory Theatre, Marrickville

Friday 13 – Oxford Art Factory, Darlinghurst

Saturday 14 – Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Wednesday 25 – Mary’s Underground, CBD

Thursday 26 – The Lansdowne, Chippendale

Saturday 28 – The Vanguard, Newtown

