Middle Kids drop new single ‘Cellophane (Brain)’

Middle Kids have released their second new track for the year, ‘Cellophane (Brain)’.

The track premiered on Apple Music’s Beats 1 program and was released onto streaming services last night (February 10). ‘Cellophane (Brain)’ follows on from the group’s first song of 2021, ‘Questions’, which they released in January.

Both tracks will appear on Middle Kids’ forthcoming second album, ‘Today We’re The Greatest’, alongside their sole single for 2020, ‘R U 4 Me?’. The record is out on March 19.

Structurally, ‘Cellophane (Brain)’ treads similar ground to ‘Questions’, building towards the middle and championing guitar sounds reminiscent of its predecessor. Listen to the track below:

“This feels like a move towards a bold and honest sound,” the band’s multi-instrumentalist, Tim Fitz, said of the new single.

“When we were recording, we were asking ‘what is the emotion of this sound’ instead of ‘is this a cool sound?’. A guitar wailing and breaking up in the distance is emotional because it sounds like an emotion that we’ve all felt.”

Lead singer and songwriter, Hannah Joy, explained her memories of making a diorama in primary school inspired her to write this song.

“I remember making a diorama in primary school for an under-the-ocean scene using cellophane,” she recalled.

“I loved the way cellophane looked but I hated the way it crunched and creased in my hands. It’s one of those weird things you remember sometimes.

“I’m not even sure if cellophane is an exact metaphor for my mind but it feels connected to the song for me.”

Due to popular demand, the band have also announced two new shows for their upcoming tour. Middle Kids will perform an additional show in Melbourne and Sydney on May 22 and 29, respectively. Click here for full tour details.