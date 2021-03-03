Middle Kids drop powerful new single ‘Stacking Chairs’

Middle Kids have shared their third single for 2021, ‘Stacking Chairs’.

The track, released today (March 4), is set to appear on the group’s forthcoming second album, ‘Today We’re The Greatest’. The record hits shelves on March 19 and will also feature the previously released singles ‘R U 4 Me?’, ‘Cellophane (Brain)’ and ‘Questions’.

‘Stacking Chairs’ is a sonically dense cut, in the vein of the album’s three aforementioned singles. Listen to it below:

Per a press release, songwriter and lead singer Hannah Joy said ‘Stacking Chairs’ juxtaposes the childhood of her bandmate and husband, Tim Fitz, with their life together as a married couple.

“I never thought I was going to get married – I didn’t think I would be able to love someone forever. I was scared that I would feel trapped and suffocated or alternatively leave or be left with a pile of ash and rubble,” she said.

“Going on the journey of marriage with Tim has been profound. It is very liberating having someone see you in your entirety and stay.

“Tim embodies that kind of ‘stacking chairs’ love – he’s not just about the party. He’s around afterwards when I’m tired and ugly and loves me in those moments”.

In May, Middle Kids will embark upon their first headline Australian tour in nearly two years. Named for their forthcoming album, the tour will see the trio stop in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Due to popular demand, Middle Kids have added an extra show in both Melbourne and Sydney. Tickets are on sale now.