Middle Kids announce livestream concert event

Middle Kids have announced a ticketed live-streamed concert event for this month in the absence of traditional touring.

Set to take place from 9pm AEDT on October 22, the Sydney trio released a video announcing the performance and sharing footage of its recording earlier today. See that below – tickets are on sale now.

Middle Kids have been fairly active of late with regards to virtual alternatives to traditional in-person performances.

In August, the band were a musical guest on ABC’s live music show The Sound, where they performed a cover of The Go-Betweens classic ‘Streets of Your Town’. They were joined by the likes of Paul Dempsey, Steve Kilbey and Hatchie for their rendition.

The same month, the band appeared as part of livestream performance series Delivered, Live, after it was forced to move from Melbourne to Sydney due to Victorian lockdown regulations around live-streaming.

Last year saw Middle Kids release their EP ‘New Songs for Old Problems’. Their debut album, ‘Lost Friends’, arrived the previous year. In a four-star review, NME called ‘Lost Friends’ a “powerful and sincere debut”.

“Not content with being able to write genuinely brilliant choruses on every song, the band are also able to tackle our everyday nuances and flaws with humour and understanding. ‘Don’t Be Hiding’ offers the group’s finest all-round performance to date, pairing Fleetwood Mac harmonies and riffs with relatable zingers on modern life.”