Middle Kids, Paul Dempsey and more cover The Go-Betweens ‘Streets Of Your Town’

Middle Kids teamed up with Paul Dempsey, Steve Kilbey and Hatchie for an all-star cover of The Go-Between’s famed 1988 track ‘Streets Of Your Town’. The performance aired last night (August 16) on ABC’s latest music show The Sound.

Watch the socially-distanced collaboration below:

Check out our special tribute to The Go-Betweens on ABC TV + iview The Sound! With Steve Kilbey, Paul Dempsey and Hatchie <3 View the full epsiode here: https://iview.abc.net.au/show/sound Posted by Middle Kids on Sunday, August 16, 2020

Last night’s episode of The Sound saw hosts Zan Rowe and Jane Gazzo joined by special guest Deborah Mailman. Upon introducing the performance, Mailman noted “The Go-Betweens were one of Australia’s most influential bands” who made “heavenly pop and cult classics, like ‘Cattle And Cane’.”

Middle Kids, Hatchie and Something For Kate’s Paul Dempsey are all cited as taking influence from The Go-Betweens’ brand of shimmering indie rock. Steve Kilbey of The Church was a friend and musical partner of the late Grant McLennan, who co-founded the band in 1977.

The Sound airs every Sunday night on ABC and iView. Other performances from the same episode include Miiesha’s stirring rendition of ‘Caged Bird’ and ‘Twisting Words’, along with the latest from Ball Park Music, ‘Day & Age’.