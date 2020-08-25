Middle Kids, Phil Jamieson and Clews announced for Delivered, Live

Live-streamed performance series Delivered, Live is returning for the sixth episode of its second season this coming weekend.

Last week, Delivered, Live was forced to migrate its operations to Sydney, where musicians are permitted to perform in empty venues for livestreams. According to Creative Victoria, current Stage Four conditions in Melbourne mean that “venues, studios and other creative industry workplaces are not permitted to open, including for live-streaming and recording performances and content”.

According to a statement, the series will continue to stream performances from its “custom-built, socially-distanced studio in Sydney” this weekend. Taking place on Saturday August 29 from 7.30pm AEST, the lineup will feature Middle Kids, Clews and Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson, in addition to comedy sets from Nath Valvo and Sami Shah. As usual, the show will be hosted by Henry Wagons and Myf Warhurst.

Delivered, Live is free to watch, but audience members are encouraged to purchase a virtual ticket, starting from $20. Ticket sales financially support the artists and crew that put together the show, as well as a live music venue and crew member of each act’s choice.

Last weekend’s episode of Delivered, Live featured a lineup of Steve Kilbey, Christine Anu and KYVA.