Middle Kids share music video for ‘Stacking Chairs’

Middle Kids have released the music video for their single ‘Stacking Chairs’, lifted from their second studio album ‘Today We’re The Greatest’.

The simple clip, directed by W.A.M. Bleakley, features the band building a miniature display of themselves in a field.

‘Today We’re The Greatest’ was released back in March. The band followed up the album’s arrival with a performance on triple j’s Like A Version, where they covered Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’.

Speaking to NME around the album’s release, vocalist Hannah Joy explained how they wanted the album to be a “step forward” from their 2018 debut LP ‘Lost Friends’, “but still in step with who we are”.

“We wanted to make music that spoke to both of those and we wanted to explore what it looks like when you incorporate both of those into one thing,” Joy told NME.

“This album is more delicate in some ways, but it’s also got these bombastic, energetic moments.”

Middle Kids have also performed tracks off the album for Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show With James Corden.