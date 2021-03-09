Middle Kids announce ‘Today We’re the Greatest’ listening party

Middle Kids have announced a listening party for their forthcoming record ‘Today We’re the Greatest’ on March 18 – the day before the album is released.

The event will take place at a secret location in Marrickville, Sydney, set to be revealed on the day. It will feature a Q&A along with a performance from the band.

Sign up to the band’s mailing list here for the chance to win tickets.

‘Today We’re the Greatest’, Middle Kids’ second studio album, will arrive on March 19. The follow-up to the band’s 2018 debut ‘Lost Friends’ has been previewed with a string of singles – ‘R U 4 Me?’, ‘Questions’, ‘Cellophane (Brain)’ and, most recently, ‘Stacking Chairs’.

“I want to make music that loves its listener. Music that makes people feel seen, seen in the tiny little places that hide away in their hearts,” explained frontwoman Hannah Joy upon announcing the album back in January.

“I want people to hear our music, and feel a sense of love. And when I say love, it can be challenging, intense and tough. But it’s in the guts.”

In May, Middle Kids will embark on their first headline Australian tour in nearly two years, with stops in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Tickets are on sale now.