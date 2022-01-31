Midnight Oil announce Busby Marou, Jack River and more for ‘Resist’ tour supports

Midnight Oil have announced a list of opening acts for their forthcoming ‘Resist’ tour, which is reported to be the band’s last.

Kicking off the stint will be Riverina country-rock artist William Crighton, performing in Newcastle (Wednesday February 23) and Wollongong (Wednesday March 2). At the Orange show sandwiched between those dates (Saturday February 26), however, Busby Marou and Emily Wurramara will perform instead.

Both acts will reunite with the tour further down the track, performing in Darwin on Saturday April 2. Busby Marou will also serve as the sole openers for the Brisbane show on Wednesday April 13, while Wurramara will join Jack River to open the gig in Canberra on Tuesday April 19. River will appear at a further two shows, opening by herself in Adelaide (on Wednesday March 30) and with Goanna on the Sunshine Coast (on Saturday April 9).

Goanna, too, have another two shows on the itinerary – Saturday March 5 in Geelong, alongside All Our Exes Live In Texas, and Saturday March 26 in the Swan Valley alongside Stephen Pigram. All Our Exes Live In Texas will also join the Hoodoo Gurus to play Rutherglen on Saturday March 12.

Rounding out the roster will be Amyl And The Sniffers, who will support in Melbourne on Wednesday March 9, and King Stingray, who will perform in both Cairns and Sydney on Wednesday April 6 and Thursday 21, respectively. Scroll down to see the full list of dates and openers, and check Midnight Oil’s website for tickets.

The tour comes ahead of the group’s 13th studio album, ‘Resist’, which is due for release on February 18 via Sony. Though the upcoming tour will be Midnight Oil’s last, the band have stressed that they’re not disbanding. According to a press release, all members of the band “remain open” to working together and recording new music in the future, as well as uniting to support causes that they believe in.

‘Resist’ will comprise songs the band recorded with their late bassist Bones Hillman, who passed away the same week their 2020 album ‘The Makarrata Project’ was released. The album’s lead single, ‘Rising Seas’, was released last October. Its second single, ‘Tarkine’, followed in December.

Midnight Oil’s ‘Resist’ tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 23 – Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre (with William Crighton)

Saturday 26 – Orange, Heifer Station (with Busby Marou and Emily Wurramara)

MARCH

Wednesday 2 – Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre (with William Crighton)

Saturday 5 – Geelong, Mt. Duneed Estate (with Goanna and All Our Exes Live In Texas)

Wednesday 9 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (with Amyl And The Sniffers)

Saturday 12 – Rutherglen, All Saints Estate (with Hoodoo Gurus and All Our Exes Live In Texas)

Saturday 26 – Swan Valley, Nikola Estate (with Goanna and Stephen Pigram)

Wednesday 30 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre (with Jack River)

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Darwin, Darwin Amphitheatre (with Busby Marou and Emily Wurramara)

Wednesday 6 – Cairns, Convention Centre Arena (with King Stingray)

Saturday 9 – Sunshine Coast, Sunshine Coast Stadium (with Goanna and Jack River)

Wednesday 13 – Brisbane, Riverstage (with Busby Marou)

Tuesday 19 – Canberra, Stage 88 (with Jack River and Emily Wurramara)

Thursday 21 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (with King Stingray)