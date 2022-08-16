Midnight Oil announce final dates of farewell tour in Sydney and Melbourne

Midnight Oil have announced four new shows in Sydney and Melbourne, marking the last dates to be added to the final stretch of their farewell tour.

Two of the newly added shows will see the band perform their fourth studio album, 1982’s ’10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1′, in full, nearly 40 years after it was released. The band had originally announced plans for the special show – a Melbourne-exclusive benefit to raise funds for environmental causes – in March, but were forced to cancel due to health issues being faced by drummer Rob Hirst.

Instead, the band will celebrate the album – which featured hits like ‘Power And The Passion’, ‘US Forces’ and ‘Read About It’ – at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on September 12, and at Luna Park’s Big Top in Sydney on September 28.

Midnight Oil have also announced a pair of shows that will feature extended sets drawing from every album and EP across the band’s lengthy career. Those will take place at the Palais Theatre on September 14, and at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on October 3. The latter show will be the last on Midnight Oil’s ‘Resist’ tour, thus bringing an end to the band’s touring career.

Tickets for all four of the new shows go on sale next Monday (August 22) at 10am local time, with pre-sales for Frontier Touring members and those signed up to Midnight Oil’s mailing list kicking off this Thursday (August 18). A portion of proceeds from all ticket sales will be donated to environmental and Indigenous causes.

“We’ve always supported causes that we believe are important during our tours so these four extra gigs are partly a way of doing that,” Garrett explained in a statement. “They will allow the band and the audience to have a different experience each night by digging deep into the back catalogue in venues that are a bit smaller than the ones we’ve usually been playing in over recent years.”

Hirst added that the new shows are Midnight Oil’s way of acknowledging the “connection over 45 years” between the band and their fans. “We’ve all shared an amazing journey together, so we want to celebrate that by playing something for everyone in places that feel special.”

The final leg of Midnight Oil’s tour will kick off this week at the Mundi Mundi Bash in Broken Hill. Rescheduled gigs are set to take place in Cairns, Darwin, Busselton, Swan Valley and Canberra, along with a performance at Stompem Ground festival in Broome. Tickets for the Busselton gig will go on sale at the same time as the four new shows, while tickets for the other shows are on sale now.