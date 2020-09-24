Midnight Oil announce further details of new mini-album ‘The Marrakata Project’

Midnight Oil have today (September 25) revealed further details of their first long-form release in almost two decades, ‘The Marrakata Project’.

In addition, the legendary Australian band have also released new single ‘First Nation’, which sees them link up with Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith.

The release of ‘First Nation’ also comes with a Robert Hambling-directed music video, which sees the three acts perform at Rancom St Studios and at Oceanic Studio, both in Sydney.

Advertisement

‘First Nation’ is the second song we’ve heard from ‘The Marrakata Project’ so far, following the release of ‘Gadigal Land‘ alongside Kaleena Briggs, Dan Sultan and Bunna Lawrie back in August.

“It’s been 250 years since Cook landed, when Aboriginal and Islander peoples’ children, land & waters were first taken away,” frontman Peter Garrett said in a press statement.

“Yet the impacts of the original dispossession are still widely felt. We urgently need to up the ante on Reconciliation generally and follow through on the ground breaking Uluru Statement. These songs are about recognising that our shared history needs settlement, and that more than ever, as the Statement From The Heart proclaims, we need to walk together to create a better future.”

‘The Marrakata Project’, due out on Friday, October 30, sees the band link up with a huge list of collaborators, including Alice Skye, Frank Yamma, Kev Carmody and the late Gurrumul Yunupingu.

Advertisement

In addition, notable First Nations figures, like Stan Grant, Ursula Yovich, and the legendary Adam Goodes, also appear on the album.

Midnight Oil will donate their share of proceeds from the album to organisations that endeavour to help The Uluru Statement From The Heart, with Sony Music Entertainment Australia matching any artist contribution.

‘The Marrakata Project’ album artwork is:

‘The Marrakata Project’ track listing is:

‘First Nation’ (feat. Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith) ‘Gadigal Land’ (feat. Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie) ‘Change The Date’ (feat. Gurrumul Yunupingu & Dan Sultan) ‘Terror Australia’ (feat. Alice Skye) ‘Desert Man, Desert Woman’ (feat. Frank Yamma) ‘Wind In My Head [Makarrata version]’ (feat Kev Carmody & Sammy Butcher) ‘Uluru Statement From The Heart’ (read by Pat Anderson, Stan Grant, Adam Goodes, Ursula Yovich & Troy Cassar-Daley) / ‘Come On Down’ (feat. Troy Cassar-Daley)