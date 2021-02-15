Midnight Oil announce Makarrata tour warm-up show with First Nations artists

Midnight Oil have announced a special warm-up show featuring several First Nations collaborators, ahead of their Makarrata Live tour which kicks off later this month.

The Makarrata Live tour – announced last December – is in support of the Aussie rock greats’ latest album, ‘The Makarrata Project’. The record, which dropped in October 2020, marked the band’s first new album in 18 years.

Before the tour kicks off, Midnight Oil will be joined by a host of First Nations artists who collaborated with them on the album – many of whom will also appear on the rest of the tour – for a special warm-up show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Thursday February 25. Ticket details are available here.

Joining Midnight Oil on the night will be Dan Sultan, Alice Skye, Troy Cassar-Daley and Tasman Keith. Performing an exclusive acoustic set will be Northern Territory singer-songwriter Leah Flanagan.

The show kicks off a run of outdoor events for Midnight Oil taking place throughout February and into March, including an appearance at WOMADelaide on Saturday March 6.

In a press release at the time of the tour announcement, the band explained that the Makarrata Live tour is intended to “elevate The Uluru Statement From The Heart which calls for a Makarrata – or “truth telling” – to account for the theft of lands and displacement of First Nations people.”