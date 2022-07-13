Midnight Oil announce rescheduled Darwin, Cairns and Canberra shows

Midnight Oil have announced rescheduled shows for three dates of their final tour, which were forced to be postponed earlier this year.

April saw the band cancel gigs in Darwin and Cairns after frontman Peter Garrett tested positive for COVID-19. Later that month, severe weather conditions meant the band had to pull the plug on their show in Canberra, the day it was scheduled to take place.

The band will now perform at Munro Martin Parklands in Cairns on August 25, with special guests Busby Marou. On August 27, they’ll play at Darwin Convention Centre, joined by Leah Flanagan. They’ll perform at ANU in Canberra on October 1, with King Stingray, Emily Wurramara and Moaning Lisa also on the bill.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale next Monday (July 18) at 12pm local time. Both a Midnight Oil and Frontier Members pre-sale will kick off tomorrow (July 14) at 12pm local time.

“We were very frustrated that COVID cost us two gigs up north and that Canberra safety officials then pulled the plug on that show due to lightning,” Garrett commented. “We said at the time that we would do everything possible to make it up to everyone in those places who missed out, so now we’re making good on that promise.”

Back in March, Midnight Oil were also scheduled to perform their 1982 album ’10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1′ in full at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, but had to cancel it after drummer Rob Hirst contracted COVID-19.

A press release announcing the new shows confirms that the band plan to make up for that cancelled show, and will add a similar gig in Sydney to wrap up the tour. Both will be announced next month.

As previously announced, they’ll also play Nikola Estate in Swan Valley on September 25, alongside Goanna and Stephen Pigram. The band will also headline two festivals: this year’s Mundi Mundi Bash in Broken Hill in August, and Stompem Ground in Broome in September.

Midnight Oil announced last year that their 2022 tour would be their last. They released their 13th studio album, ‘Resist’, back in February, and have spent much of this year on the road. They toured North America throughout June, and are currently on the European leg of their world tour.

In a four-star review of the band’s Sydney show at Qudos Bank Arena in April, NME said it was “clear that the band are going out on top: seasoned performers as passionate and energised as ever, with their message of resistance – threaded through almost every element of tonight’s show – raging on”.

Midnight Oil’s rescheduled Australian shows are:

AUGUST

Thursday 25 – Cairns, Munro Martin Parklands

Saturday 27 – Darwin, Convention Centre

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Canberra, Fellows Oval (ANU campus)