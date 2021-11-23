Midnight Oil announced for Mona Foma 2022

Midnight Oil have been announced as the first act on Mona Foma’s 2022 line-up, taking place in January.

The band are scheduled to perform a number of shows on January 23 and 25 in Launceston, and January 28 and 31 in nipaluna/Hobart. The setlist is expected to include tracks from their 2020 mini-album ‘The Makarrata Project’, new single ‘Rising Seas’ and newer, unreleased music.

“Members of our band have been regulars at Mona Foma, on-stage and off, since the very first festival. Now finally playing as Midnight Oil, we’ll rotate songs from years past with fresh tracks from our soon to be released new album,” the band’s Rob Hirst said in a statement.

Mona Foma is continuing its dual-city model in 2022, with events scheduled for Launceston across 21-23 January, and in Hobart across 28-30 January.

The complete Mona Foma programme will be unveiled on Friday December 3, with tickets for the full slate of events, including Midnight Oil’s shows, going on sale the following Monday (December 6).

In an earlier statement, artistic director (and Violent Femmes bassist) Brian Ritchie said programmers are “working on strange new venues, indefatigable creativity, cultivation of powerful talent and the unpredictable”.

Past editions of Mona Foma have included a sold-out concert from The Flaming Lips, a laser ghost train and a giant puppet show, among other eclectic events.