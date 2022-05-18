Midnight Oil announced to headline 2022 Mundi Mundi Bash

Midnight Oil have confirmed their return to the Mundi Mundi plains in Broken Hill – where they shot the iconic video for their 1987 single ‘Beds Are Burning’ – to headline this year’s edition of the Mundi Mundi Bash festival.

The band have been newly announced to lead the event alongside other Australian rock royalty like Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins, Jon Stevens, Kasey Chambers and Daryl Braithwaite. Midnight Oil’s addition to the festival makes it the last time they will perform in an outback setting.

In a statement, guitarist/keyboardist Jim Moginie wrote: “Very much looking forward to revisiting the Mundi Mundi plains, where the ‘Beds Are Burning‘ clip was shot, for this 12-volt Woodstock on the edge of Mad Max’s wasteland, and playing for a special gathering of pilgrims listening to new music, and the soundtracks of their youth under an endless Australian night sky.”

Advertisement

Festival director Greg Donovan echoed Moginie’s excitement, saying (per The Music): “While Midnight Oil’s 2019 Birdsville Big Red Bash remains a once-in-a-lifetime coup for many festival-goers, the band’s upcoming Mundi Mundi Bash performance is sure to be an equally special and memorable bucket list experience.

“With this being the final tour by Midnight Oil, we feel honoured to be hosting them in such a unique and iconic outback location that befits their spirit, legacy and connection to Australia. Midnight Oil are a true national treasure, and we should grab and cherish every opportunity we have to see them live!”

This year’s Mundi Mundi Bash will go down from Thursday August 18 through to Saturday 20. It’ll follow the festival’s sibling event, the Birdsville Big Red Bash in Queensland’s Simpson Desert, which is slated to happen across July 5-7. Midnight Oil won’t play there, but Barnes, Higgins, Stevens and Chambers all will – find tickets to both events here.

Last month saw Midnight Oil finish the Australian leg of their ‘Resist’ tour – billed as the band’s last-ever full run of the country – with a total of 15 shows on the itinerary. They honoured the late Chris Bailey (of Australian punk legends The Saints) during their show at the Riverstage in Brisbane, following Bailey’s death last month.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of their Qudos Bank Arena show in Sydney last month, NME’s Alex Gallagher said it “was clear that the band are going out on top”, with their performances “as passionate and energised as ever” and “their message of resistance – threaded through almost every element of tonight’s show – raging on”.

“Peter Garrett has always been a magnetic frontman and tonight’s no different,” Gallagher wrote, “the 69-year-old rarely staying put anywhere on stage for too long. The rest of the band may not be as consistently animated, but together they’re a thrill to witness; Rob Hirst’s drum solo during ‘Power And The Passion’ is a particular highlight.”