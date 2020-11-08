Midnight Oil bassist Bones Hillman has died aged 62

Midnight Oil bassist and vocalist Wayne Stevens – better known as Bones Hillman – has died at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. The news was confirmed via the band’s social media accounts earlier today (November 8).

“We’re grieving the loss of our brother Bones Hillman, who has passed away at his home in Milwaukee today after a cancer battle,” reads a statement from the band.

“He was the bassist with the beautiful voice, the band member with the wicked sense of humour, and our brilliant musical comrade.”

“We will deeply miss our dear friend and companion and we send our sincerest sympathies to [his wife] Denise, who has been a tower of strength for him,” the band added.

Born in Auckland in 1958, Stevens played in numerous New Zealand acts such as Masochists, Suburban Reptiles and the Swingers. In 1987, Stevens was sharing a house in Melbourne with Neil and Sharon Finn, playing in a local Melbourne band and working as a house painter by day.

Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst sought Stevens out, informing him they were looking for a new bassist to replace Peter Gifford, and inviting him up to Sydney to play with the band.

Stevens would go on to play bass and contribute vocals to every studio album the band released from 1990’s ‘Blue Sky Mining’ up to the ‘Makarrata Project’, which was released just last month. He also toured extensively with the group, performing thousands of live shows.

In addition to his work with Midnight Oil, Hillman worked as a session musician and collaborated with numerous other artists, such as New Zealand singer-songwriter Dave Dobbyn for the latter’s 2005 album ‘Available Light’.

Following Midnight Oil’s hiatus in 2002, Hillman briefly returned to New Zealand before, in 2007, moving to the United States with his family. He participated in the band’s reunion and subsequent tour in 2017.