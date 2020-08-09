Midnight Oil perform ‘Gadigal Land’ at National Indigenous Music Awards

Midnight Oil have debuted their first track in 18 years, ‘Gadigal Land’, during a performance at the 2020 National Indigenous Music Awards.

Performed last night (August 8), the track is a collaboration between the band and artists Dan Sultan, Kaleena Briggs, Bunna Lawrie and poet Joel Davidson. The live rendition was then shared on the band’s Facebook page, along with a broadcast of the awards ceremony.

Watch the performance of ‘Gadigal Land’ below (around the 1:48:00 mark):

National Indigeous Awards 2020 Posted by Midnight Oil on Saturday, August 8, 2020

‘Gadigal Land’ is part of a forthcoming themed mini-album by Midnight Oil, ‘The Makarrata Project’, set for release in October. Proceeds from the album will be donated to charities supporting the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

“We’ve always been happy to lend our voice to those who call for racial justice, but it really feels like we’ve reached a tipping point,” Midnight Oil said in a statement.

“We urge the Federal Government to heed the messages in the Uluru Statement From The Heart and act accordingly.

Winners from last night’s National Indigenous Music Awards included Baker Boy for Artist of The Year, Archie Roach for Album of the Year with ‘Tell Me Why’ and KDA Crew for Community Clip of the Year. The late Ruby Hunter was posthumously inducted in the NIMA Hall of Fame.

“To my family back in Darwin across Arnhem Land, I’m so proud to represent my people and so overwhelmed by the support and success I have achieved rapping in Yolgnu Matha and English,” Baker Boy said.

The awards ceremony also featured performances from Thelma Plum, Archie Roach and Miiesha, among others.