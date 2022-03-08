Midnight Oil postpone Victorian shows due to Rob Hirst’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Midnight Oil have been forced to postpone two shows on their ‘Resist’ Australian tour, with drummer Rob Hirst having tested positive to COVID-19.

The band made the announcement shortly after cancelling a last-minute benefit show at St. Kilda’s Palais Theatre that was scheduled for Monday (March 7), due to Hirst reporting a chest infection. The band was set to perform their 1982 album ’10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1′ in its entirety, raising money for various environmental groups.

A statement from the band today (March 8) notes that Hirst has in fact contracted COVID, and as such, their upcoming Melbourne and Rutherglen shows have been moved to new dates.

A show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena that was scheduled for tomorrow night (March 9) will now take place at Rod Laver Arena on March 27. The Rutherglen show, scheduled for this Saturday (March 12) at the All Saints Estate has been moved to April 24.

“The band would like to apologise to everyone inconvenienced by this development and thank everyone who has sent Rob ‘get well’ messages,” the band added.

“Despite the positive test, [Hirst] actually feels a bit better today and is confident of a full and speedy recovery.”

View the full statement below:

The support acts for each show – Amyl & The Sniffers for Melbourne, and both Hoodoo Gurus and All Our Exes Live In Texas for Rutherglen – will continue to perform at the rescheduled dates.

All tickets purchased for the original dates are valid for the rescheduled shows, while those that cannot attend the new dates are advised to contact their point of purchase to organise a refund.

Midnight Oil have already played several shows on the ‘Resist’ tour – which the band have said will be their last – including shows in Newcastle, Orange, Wollongong and Geelong.