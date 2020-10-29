Midnight Oil release first album in 18 years, ‘The Marrakata Project’

After almost two decades, Midnight Oil have finally returned and delivered fans their first album since 2002, ‘The Marrakata Project’.

Described by frontman Peter Garrett as being about “recognising that our shared history needs settlement”, the album features a slew of collaborators like Jessica Mauboy, Alice Skye, Dan Sultan, Tasman Keith, Kev Carmody and more.

Listen to ‘The Marrakata Project’ in full below:

‘Marrakata’ is a complex Yolngu word, as shared by Merrikiyawuy Ganambarr-Stubbs, principal of Arnhem Land’s Yirrkala School to the ABC. The main meaning, according to Ganambarr-Stubbs, is “peace after a dispute”.

“It’s been 250 years since Cook landed, when Aboriginal and Islander peoples’ children, land & waters were first taken away,” Peter Garrett said in a press statement last month about the album.

“Yet the impacts of the original dispossession are still widely felt. We urgently need to up the ante on Reconciliation generally and follow through on the ground breaking Uluru Statement.

“These songs are about recognising that our shared history needs settlement, and that more than ever, as the Statement From The Heart proclaims, we need to walk together to create a better future.”

Two singles have been released from the album thus far, ‘First Nation‘ with Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith in September and ‘Gadigal Land‘ with Dan Sultan, Kaleena Briggs and Bunna Lawrie in August.

All band proceeds from the album will be donated to organisations that endeavour to help The Uluru Statement From The Heart, with Sony Music Entertainment Australia matching any artist contribution.

Midnight Oil are set to perform some cuts from ‘The Marrakata Project’ as part of the season 2 premiere of The Sound, happening this Sunday November 1.

In addition, the band are also set to receive the prestigious Sydney Peace Foundation Gold Medal for their human rights activism.