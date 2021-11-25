Midnight Oil reveal their 2022 tour will be their last

Midnight Oil have announced they’re hanging up their touring hats, with plans to embark on their final ever tour together throughout early next year.

The iconic Australian band, who have been performing together since the late 1970s, had previously gone on hiatus in 2002 before reforming in 2016. The band have stressed that they’re not disbanding, but this will be the last time they tour.

According to a press release, all members of the band “remain open” to working together and recording new music in the future, as well as uniting to support causes that they believe in.

Midnight Oil will play four shows as part of A Day On The Green in February and March, hitting up wineries in Orange, Geelong, Rutherglen and Swan Valley. Interspersed with those dates and beyond, they’ll be playing a slew of gigs around the country, wrapping up their last ever tour with a hometown show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

The tour will see them play classics from their storied career, as well as new songs taken from their just-announced forthcoming album, ‘Resist’. While it’s unclear when it will be released, it was previously announced that their 13th album would be launched at Bluesfest 2022. The band were already set to play the festival in mid-April, and will also be taking on Tasmania’s MONA FOMA in January.

‘Resist’, available for pre-order from November 30, will comprise songs the band recorded with their late bassist Bones Hillman, who passed away the same week their 2020 album ‘The Makarrata Project’ was released. The album’s lead single, ‘Rising Seas’, was released late last month.

View the tracklist and album art for ‘Resist’ below.

01. ‘Rising Seas’

02. ‘The Barka-Darling River’

03. ‘Tarkine’

04. ‘At the Time of Writing’

05. ‘Nobody’s Child’

06. ‘To the Ends of the Earth’

07. ‘Reef’

08. ‘We Resist’

09. ‘Lost At Sea’

10. ‘Undercover’

11. ‘We Art Not Afraid’

12. ‘Last Frontier’

“We all know time refuses to stand still for anyone but after many years together the band’s spirit is deep, the music and words are strong, and our ideas and actions as bold as we can make them,” frontman Peter Garrett said in a press statement.

“We’ve reached people in ways we never could have imagined. Our desire to create and speak out is undimmed. We hope everyone who hears this album and gets to one of the shows will come away charged up about the planet’s future, saying ‘why stop now?’. Having always tackled every tour like it’s the last – this time it actually will be.”

General sale tickets for all the band’s 2022 shows will go on sale at noon local time on December 1, though there will be a number of pre-sales opening on November 30. Find out more ticketing info here.

Midnight Oil’s 2022, and final, tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 23 – Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 26 – Orange, Heifer Station

MARCH

Wednesday 2 – Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre

Saturday 5 – Geelong, Mt. Duneed Estate

Wednesday 9 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 12 – Rutherglen, All Saints Estate

Saturday 26 – Swan Valley, Nikola Estate

Wednesday 30 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Darwin, Darwin Amphitheatre

Wednesday 6 – Cairns, Convention Centre Arena

Saturday 9 – Sunshine Coast, Sunshine Coast Stadium

Wednesday 13 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Tuesday 19 – Canberra, Stage 88

Thursday 21 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena