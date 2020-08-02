Midnight Oil to premiere new song, ‘Gadigal Land’, this week

Midnight Oil will premiere the music video for their first song since 2002 at the National Indigenous Music Awards on Saturday (August 8). The track, ‘Gadigal Land’, hits streaming services this Friday (August 7).

The track takes its name from the traditional custodians of the land where Sydney now resides, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation.

Kaleena Briggs, Dan Sultan and Bunna Lawrie all feature on the song, while Gadigal poet Joel Davison contributed lyrics to the track. Its video clip was filmed in the recording studio.

Advertisement

‘Gadigal Land’ will appear on Midnight Oil’s forthcoming “themed mini-album” titled ‘The Makarrata Project’. The release features collaborations between the band and several Indigenous artists. It is slated for release in late October.

Midnight Oil plan to donate proceeds from the release to charities supporting the Uluru Statement From The Heart initiative. The Statement, first conceived in 2017, lobbies the Australian Government for the establishment of a ‘First Nations Voice’ in the Australian Constitution. It also seeks to develop a ‘Makarrata Commission’ to mediate between Indigenous Australians and the government.

“We’ve always been happy to lend our voice to those who call for racial justice, but it really feels like we’ve reached a tipping point,” Midnight Oil said in a statement.

“We urge the Federal Government to heed the messages in the Uluru Statement From The Heart and act accordingly.

“Hopefully this song and ‘The Makarrata Project’ mini-album we’ve created alongside our First Nations friends can help shine a bit more light on the urgent need for genuine reconciliation in this country and in many other places too.”

Advertisement

The National Indigenous Music Awards commence at 7pm AEST this Friday. The ceremony will be broadcast on NITV, Double J, National Indigenous Radio Service and the NIMA social media accounts.

READ MORE: Miiesha and Baker Boy lead National Indigenous Music Awards Finalists

Nominees Archie Roach, Thelma Plum and Miiesha, among other artists, will also perform during the event.