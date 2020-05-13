Watch Migos make tacos in new video for ‘Taco Tuesday’

Migos have released a video for ‘Taco Tuesday’, the single they released last week to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

In the video, which premiered May 13, the Atlanta trio goof off in the kitchen as they prepare a bunch of – what else? – tacos.

The song notably features a voice sample of NBA legend LeBron James, who is well-known for using the term on his Instagram stories.

Watch the video for ‘Taco Tuesday’ here:

Since the release of ‘Taco Tuesday’, Migos have released a new song, ‘Racks 2 Skinny’. The new track comes as part of their Migos Mondays release series.

Earlier this month, Quavo announced a “quarantine mixtape” on Twitter, which would serve as an appetiser for the trio’s forthcoming studio album, ‘Culture III’. So far, neither project holds a confirmed release date.

In March, Quavo spoke to Billboard about ‘Culture III’, indicating that its launch date was delayed. “Of course, the business has slowed down because we perform in front of masses of people,” he said.

“Dropping music and all that, it’s at a standstill right now with us because we need to go out there and touch the people to push our albums to make our music work.”

The original context for LeBron James’ voice clip was filmed over a year ago and can be found in the video below. In the clip, the 16-time NBA All-Star and his family can be heard voicing their enthusiasm for the LeBron-branded occasion.