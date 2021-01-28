Migos confirm ‘Culture III’ is officially happening and share lengthy trailer

Migos have confirmed ‘Culture III’ is officially on the way and have shared a lengthy trailer.

The trio hinted at new music earlier this week as they celebrated the anniversary of their last studio album together, ‘Culture II’.

The group had been promising the third instalment in the ‘Culture’ album series since the release of ‘Culture II’ back in January 2018. Their anticipated fourth studio album didn’t materialise in 2020, however, while Quavo confirmed back in May that Migos’ next studio project wouldn’t be titled ‘Culture III’.

But they have now confirmed that their new record is indeed called ‘Culture III’ and have posted a trailer, which you can view below.

During the clip, the trio unveil footage from their studio, which they have dubbed the “compound”.

“We been having time to bond with each other and time to spend, because our solo careers been allowing us to do different things,” explains Quavo in the video. “We got relationships, and we growing.”

Offset also says that he understands the significance of the third album in a trilogy, and Takeoff goes on to say that they have had many sleepless nights putting in work in the studio.

“Being locked in, you still have stuff to write about,” reflects Takeoff. “But you’re not out there moving, taking trips, going from state to state. Getting energy from places. It gives you more things to rap about.”

“Quarantine been a pro and a con,” adds Quavo. “It’s time for us to crack down and bond and know about our business, get things squared away. No bad feelings, no hard feelings nowhere.”

Offset also explains why they have taken so much time on the third part in the trilogy and reflects on recent events in the US.

“We were absent for a reason though. How we were putting so much music out, you could flood the market,” he adds. “There’s a lot of things going on right now. I ain’t never been so political in my life. I got my first time voting this year, and all that happens from seeing what’s going on in the world.”

Last year saw Migos drop a number of stand-alone singles, including ‘Need It’ with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, ‘Racks 2 Skinny’ and the Young Thug and Travis Scott-featuring ‘Give No Fxk’.