News Music News

Migos confirm their new album won’t be called ‘Culture III’

But they haven't ruled out rounding off the 'Culture' album trilogy at some point in the future

By Sam Moore
Migos
Migos (Picture: Getty)

Migos have confirmed that their upcoming new studio album won’t be called ‘Culture III’.

The Atlanta trio had been expected to round off a trilogy of ‘Culture’-titled albums with their forthcoming release, following on from 2017’s ‘Culture’ and 2018’s ‘Culture II’.

Speaking to Lil Wayne for his Apple Music radio show Young Money Radio on Friday (May 22), Quavo said that the group had in fact decided to change the name of the record.

“We gonna push [the] ‘Culture III’ title back, we gonna change the name this time,” he told Wayne — suggesting that ‘Culture III’ may be released at a later point in the future.

Migos also confirmed that their YoungBoy Never Broke Again collaboration ‘Need It’ will be on the as-yet-untitled album (with Quavo describing it as “a warm-up” for the record). The song was their third single release this month, following on from ‘Taco Tuesday’ and ‘Racks 2 Skinny’.

The arrival of ‘Need It’ followed on from Quavo’s announcement last week that he is now a high school graduate and a member of the Berkmar High School class of 2020 in Lilburn, Georgia.

Posting on Instagram, Quavo wrote: “Finally can say I graduated High School Class Of 2020. We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?”

Elsewhere, Quavo recently appeared in an episode of Narcos — while Offset is set to make a cameo in NCIS: Los Angeles.

