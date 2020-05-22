Listen to Migos’ new YoungBoy Never Broke Again collaboration ‘Need It’

Migos have shared their latest track ‘Need It’, a collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again — you can hear the song below.

The prolific trio’s latest offering is their third single release this month, following on from ‘Taco Tuesday’ and ‘Racks 2 Skinny’.

Teaming up with the Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again (AKA NBA Youngboy), ‘Need It’ was produced by Buddah Bless — and you can hear it below.

The arrival of ‘Need It’ follows on from Quavo’s announcement last night (May 21) that he is now a high school graduate and a member of the Berkmar High School class of 2020 in Lilburn, Georgia.

Posting on Instagram, Quavo wrote: “Finally can say I graduated High School Class Of 2020. We Lit.

“Now What College Should I Go To?”

While the follow-up to Migos’ January 2018 album ‘Culture II’ has still yet to be officially announced, the group are thought to be currently working on a new studio record.

Back in January, Migos rapper Takeoff appeared to unintentionally give away a possible release date for the album, which is presumably titled ‘Culture III’.

He was pictured in front of a whiteboard in a studio that bore the words “CULTURE” and “LATE APRIL / EARLY MAY”, possibly signalling a potential release date. However, ‘Culture III’ has still not even been announced at the time of writing.