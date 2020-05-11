Migos share new single ‘Racks 2 Skinny’ and accompanying video

Migos have dropped their latest single, sharing ‘Racks 2 Skinny’ earlier today (May 11).

The track was produced by frequent collaborator DJ Durel. It is accompanied by a music video co-directed by the group and Joseph Desrosiers.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

It is the second new song the trio have shared in as many weeks, after dropping the LeBron James-sampling ‘Taco Tuesday’ on Cinco de Mayo last Tuesday (May 5). ‘Racks 2 Skinny’ is the latest instalment in the group’s #MigoMondays series.

Migos’ fourth album ‘Culture III’ is expected later this year. The trio shared their last full-length release, ‘Culture II’, back in 2018.

Since then, each member has dropped solo albums. Quavo’s ‘Quavo Huncho’ and Takeoff’s ‘The Last Rocket’ were released in 2018, while Offset’s ‘Father of 4’ arrived last year.

Back in March, Quavo spoke to Billboard about ‘Culture III’, indicating that its launch date had been delayed.

“Of course, the business has slowed down because we perform in front of masses of people,” he said.

Advertisement

“Dropping music and all that, it’s at a standstill right now with us because we need to go out there and touch the people to push our albums to make our music work.”

Earlier this month, Quavo teased that the group would release ‘Culture III’ following the coronavirus quarantine, but would potentially be dropping a “quarantine mixtape” earlier to tide fans over.

Quarantine Mixtape?? Jus To Keep Y’all Straight. Then Culture 3. When All This Is Over! Y’all Fuck Wit That? Cuz We Ready To Drop. ASAP

Original Migo Mixtape!!! Day 1 Shit — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) April 3, 2020

It’s unclear whether the recent string of singles will appear on the mixtape or as part of ‘Culture III’. The group are yet to reveal a hard release date for either.