Migos tease ‘Culture 3’ with snippet of untitled new track

Migos have teased their upcoming album ‘Culture 3’ by sharing a snippet of an untitled new track – listen to it below.

The Atlanta trio’s last album was 2018’s ‘Culture II’, which spawned the hits ‘MotorSport’, ‘Stir Fry’ and ‘Walk It Talk It’. The group have been relatively quiet since then, but it now looks as if they’re ready to start the rollout for their long-awaited fourth album, ‘Culture 3’.

Last month, Quavo said the album would be “coming real soon”, confirming that it was “less than a month and a half” away.

The rapper was leaving a Los Angeles restaurant with his ex-girlfriend, Saweetie, on Valentine’s Day, when quizzed by paparazzi about when the project will arrive.

While there’s no update on when the album will arrive, Offset did share a snippet of a new track on his Instagram. Sharing what appears to be part of the untitled song’s video, he captioned the clip “Culture 3”.

You can see it below:

The snippet comes after the trio confirmed that ‘Culture 3’ was officially on the way in January and shared a lengthy trailer.

“We been having time to bond with each other and time to spend because our solo careers been allowing us to do different things,” explained Quavo in the video. “We got relationships, and we growing.”

Offset also said that he understood the significance of the third album in a trilogy, and Takeoff went on to say that they had had many sleepless nights putting in work in the studio.

“Being locked in, you still have stuff to write about,” reflected Takeoff. “But you’re not out there moving, taking trips, going from state to state. Getting energy from places. It gives you more things to rap about.”

Last year saw Migos drop a number of stand-alone singles, including ‘Need It’ with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, ‘Racks 2 Skinny’ and the Young Thug and Travis Scott-featuring ‘Give No Fxk’.