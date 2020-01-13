Migos tease new album as they share studio photo

Migos have given fans an update on their third album by sharing a photo of the rap group in the studio.

The collective took to Instagram to share the shot with record label head Coach K, and producer DJ Durel followed by a caption declaring: “L O C K E D I N.”

Quavo recently said he was unsure whether the new record is likely to be called ‘Culture III’ following the release of ‘Culture II’ in 2017

“I feel like it’s more about Migos that y’all don’t know yet,” he told the Business Insider. “And I feel like this album is going to be prolific. I feel like this album is going to be the album to do it. And I think it’s ‘Culture III,’ but I don’t know. I think we may change the chapter.”

The band recently teamed up with Travis Scott to perform a new track during the second annual Astroworld festival in Houston. They previously debuted another new track ‘No Cap’ last summer.

Migos also recently appeared on the soundtrack to the animated The Addams Family movie along with Christina Aguilera and Snoop Dogg.

They featured on ‘My Family’ with Snoop Dogg, Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G and production/songwriting duo Rock Mafia.

Aguilera also featured on the track ‘Haunted Heart’.