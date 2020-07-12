Miiesha and Baker Boy lead National Indigenous Music Awards Finalists

The National Indigenous Music Awards has announced the final nominations for 2020, with 24 First Nations artists across seven categories.

Baker Boy and Miiesha lead the finalists with three nominations each; Baker Boy with Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for ‘Meditjin’ featuring Jess B, and Film Clip of the Year for the same track. Miiesha is up for New Talent of the Year, Album of the Year with her debut ‘Nyaaringu’, and Film Clip of the Year for ‘Drowning’.

Other finalists in the same categories include Jessica Mauboy, Archie Roach, Thelma Plum, Mau Power, Briggs, Electric Fields, Dallas Woods and Kee’ahn.

Last year’s NIMA saw Baker Boy recognised as Artist Of The Year, with Melbourne-based artist Mo’Ju receiving the awards for Album of the Year for her third studio album, 2019’s ‘Native Tongue’ and Song of the Year for the album’s title track.

NIMA announced back in May that this year’s event would be virtual, set to be broadcast August 8 from 7pm AEST on NITV for free-to-air television, Double J on digital radio, National Indigenous Radio Service broadcasters on terrestrial radio and Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

As part of the awards show, artists will call in to perform live and accept awards. Performers and special guests will be announced soon.

The virtual event will be hosted by Elaine Crombie and Steven Oliver, known for their work in ABC sketch show Black Comedy. This year will see a 100% First Nations camera crew, and predominantly First Nations production crew for the first time.

“What makes this year so exciting, is that we are able to involve and showcase many more of our First Nation artists & musicians through the virtual platform. Also to be able to connect regionally and remotely is extremely exciting,” organiser Ben Graetz said in a press release.

The nominations for the 2020 National Indigenous Music Awards are:

Artist of the Year:

Baker Boy

Electric Fields

Emily Wurramara

Jessica Mauboy

Mau Power

Thelma Plum

Album of the Year:

Archie Roach – ‘Tell Me Why’

Jessica Mauboy – ‘Hilda’

Mau Power – ‘Blue Lotus The Awakening’

Miiesha – ‘Nyaaringu’

Ray Dimakarri Dixon – ‘Standing Strong Mudburra Man’

New Talent of the Year:

Allara

Dallas Woods

Kee’ahn

Miiesha

Mitch Tambo

Indigenous Language Award:

Rrawun Maymuru & Nick Wales – Nyapililngu

(Spirit Lady)

Stuart Nugget – Nayurni (Woman)

Song of the Year:

Alice Skye – ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’

Baker Boy ft. Jess B – ‘Meditjin’

Briggs ft. Tim Minchin – ‘House Fyre’

Electric Fields & Keiino – ‘Would I Lie’

Kee’ahn – ‘Better Things’

Thelma Plum – ‘Homecoming Queen’

Film Clip of the Year:

Baker Boy ft. Jess B – ‘Meditjin’

Briggs ft. Tim Minchin – ‘House Fyre’

Dallas Woods – ‘If It Glitters It’s Gold’

Miiesha – ‘Drowning’

Tasman Keith – ‘Billy Bad Again’

Community Clip of the Year:

Booningbah Goories

Bwgcolman Mob

Githabul Next Generation

Iron Range Danger Gang

KDA Crew

Ntaria Connect