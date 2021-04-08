Miiesha and Mallrat among finalists for 2021 Queensland Music Awards

Miiesha and Mallrat are among the finalists for the 2021 Queensland Music Awards announced today (April 8).

Set to take place on Wednesday May 5 at Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley Music Hall, the list of finalists (found below) showcases the talents of emerging and established artists from across the northern state.

DZ Deathrays, Greta Stanley, The Jungle Giants and newcomers King Stingray were also among the names of artists shortlisted for an award.

Contenders for the crown in the Pop category include Eves Karydas and Sycco, while finalists in the Indigenous category boast the likes of AYA J, Beddy Rays and ELEEA.

The top talent for Rock sees Jaguar Jonze, Ball Park Music and Hope D vying for a prize.

In a press release, QMusic CEO Angela Samut said, “We had a vast number of exceptional submissions in every category, more than any previous year… we are thrilled to present such a remarkable group of talented finalists.

“The creativity emanating from our state is both exciting and inspiring and I’m proud that the QMAs can be the place for Queensland to celebrate our musicians’ success”

Also announced today were the finalists for the Billy Thorpe Scholarship.

Beckah Amani, King Stingray, Phoebe Sinclair and Selve are up for the $10,000 prize and the chance to record with an industry-established producer and receive career-planning from Chugg Entertainment.

The 2021 Queensland Music Awards finalists are (alphabetically by category):

BLUES/ROOTS

Billie Rose – ‘Company With Regret’

Karl S Williams – ‘God Is A Bomb’

LT – ‘Hold Ya’



CHILDRENS

Fabulous Lemon Drops – ‘There Are Times’

Nyssa Ray – ‘Love Everybody’

Happy Singing Kids – ‘Uh Oh Spaghetti-Oh!’

The Mini Moshers – ‘Superhero’



CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL

Camerata-Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra – ‘Apis Australias’

Danny Widdicombe and Ant Aggs –’Alpha Centauri’

Ray LIn –’Moonlight Illusion’

Tristan Barton – ‘Eris’s Debt’



COUNTRY

Karl S WIlliams – ‘Columbus Ohio’

Melody Moko – ‘Like Hank Would’

Ruby Gilbert – ‘No Vacancy’

Vixens of Fall – ‘The Long Game’



ELECTRONIC/DANCE

Confidence Man – ‘First Class Bitch’

Lastlings – ‘No Time’

Pipnk Matter – ‘You’ll Never Know

Young Franco – ‘Juice ft. Pell’



HEAVY

DZ Deathrays – ‘Fired Up’

RHINO – ‘White Witch’

These Four Walls – ‘White Lies’

VIRTUES – ‘DoubleThink’



HIP HOP/RAP

Jesswar – ‘Venom’

No Money Enterprise – ‘Presto’

LEMAIRE – ‘Where’s Up? (ft. Jay Orient and JK-47’



INDIGENOUS

AYA J – ‘Tenth Street’

Beddy Rays – ‘Sobercoaster’

ELEEA – ‘Wasting Time’

Miiesha – ‘Twisting Words’



JAZZ

Charlotte Mclean – ‘Find Comfort In What Ends’

Danny Widdicombe with Kristin Berardi an Trichotomy – ‘Falling’

Jordan Brodie – ‘Twitch’

Sophie Min – ‘Time Is On (ft. Kayleigh Pincott)’



POP

Eves Karydas – ‘Complicated’

Mallrat – ‘Rockstar’

Sycco – ‘Dribble’

The Jungle Giants – ‘Sending Me Ur Love’



ROCK

Ball Park Music – ‘Head Like A Sieve’

Beddy Rays – ‘Sobercoaster’

Hope D – ‘Second’

Jaguar Jonze – ‘Rabbit Hole’



FOLK/SINGER-SONGWRITER

Greta StanleY – ‘Soak Into This’

Hazlett – ‘Monsters’

Jaguar Jonze – ‘MURDER’

Karl S. Williams – ‘Never Let Me Go’



SOUL/FUNK/R’N’B

DVNA – ‘Sushi In Tolyo’

FELIVAND –’Ebb & Flow’

MiCCY – ‘Tug Of War’

Miiesha – ‘Twisting Words’



WORLD

MZAZA – ‘The Ether’

Saraima Navara – ‘Kaum Leva Tagu’

Tenzin Choegyal – ‘Heart Strings’

Tijuana Cartel – ‘Sufi’



REGIONAL

Cloe Terare – ‘Intentions’

Fragile Animals – ‘Only Until It’s Over’

Greta Stanley – ‘Soak Into This’

Tia Gostelow – ‘PSYCHO’



REMOTE

Alison Jeeves – ‘Angels Watching Over Me’

Billie Rose – ‘Kick Her To The Curb’

Ella Hartwig – ‘Can’t Ask You to Stay’

Miiesha – ‘Twisting Words’