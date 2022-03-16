Miiesha announces debut headline tour

Miiesha has announced her debut national headline tour dates, with the singer-songwriter set to embark on an east coast run this June.

The tour will kick off on June 3 – the same day Miiesha releases her ‘Mirrors’ EP – with a show at the Sydney Opera House’s Utzon Room as part of this year’s Vivid festival. The following weekend, she will play headline shows at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on June 10 and Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on June 11.

Tickets for the Brisbane and Melbourne shows are on sale now, while tickets for Miiesha’s Sydney Opera House gig will go on sale next Monday (March 21).

‘Mirrors’ serves as part of a double-EP project alongside the previously-released ‘Smoke’, which arrived in November of last year and featured the singles ‘Damaged’, ‘Made for Silence’ and ‘Price I Paid’. Miiesha previewed ‘Mirrors’ earlier this month with the single ‘Still Dream’, her first new music for the year.

Miiesha released her debut LP ‘Nyaaringu’ back in 2020, with the record going on to top NME‘s list of the best Australian albums of that year. “Ultimately, she centres culture, family and selfhood,” NME‘s Cyclone Wehner wrote of the album.

“‘Nyaaringu’ is truthful, empowering and poetic. [Miiesha]’s songs are interconnected by recordings of her late grandmother’s insights… [reclaiming] her identity as she explores the contradictions of resilience.”