Miiesha announces new collection of songs, ‘Nyaaringu’

Woorabinda singer-songwriter Miiesha has announced her debut collection of songs, titled ‘Nyaaringu’.

‘Nyaaringu’, which is Pitjantjatjara for ‘What Happened’, will be released on Friday 29 May and will feature the artist’s 2019 breakout single ‘Black Privilege’.

Miiesha has also revealed her brand new single today, titled ‘Twisting Words’. Listen to it below.

Advertisement

According to a press statement, ‘Nyaaringu’ tells stories about her life, her community and her people. Her grandmother has interludes throughout the 9-track project, which represents knowledge being passed down from elders to younger generations.

“For me [‘Nyaaringu’] represents my journey and where I’m at now coming from Woorabinda,” Miiesha said in a statement.

Speaking of her grandmother Miiesha said that, “she was and always will stay with me as the strongest voice in my life so I felt she had to be a part of this with me.

“I want to use my life experience to share stories that bring people together and help people understand my community,” she continued.

“It’s in my nature to want to create things and music is the way I feel I can express myself.

Advertisement

Miiesha has already had a busy year, having just performed in Brisbane at St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival and having a set locked in for Splendour In The Grass this July.