Miiesha, Arlo Parks and Dizzy lead ISOL-AID’s tenth weekend lineup

ISOL-AID have announced the full lineup for their tenth consecutive weekend, lead by Miiesha, Arlo Parks and Dizzy.

The online festival will also feature performances from Shady Nasty, Close Counters, Rabbit Island, Spike Vincent, Wave Racer, Stevan, Little Wings, Hancoq and many more.

Portions of the weekend’s lineup were curated by Bakehouse Studios and Inertia Music, the latter of whom is responsible for Parks’ appearance.

The new lineup accompanies yesterday’s announcement of the second edition of ISO-LATE, an ISOL-AID companion dance party, featuring Kaiit, CLYPSO, and Soju Gang.

ISOL-AID #10 will kick off on Saturday May 23, with the later start time of 3:55pm AEST, on each of the artists’ respective Instagram accounts. The online festival will kick into the dance party mode with ISO-LATE at 10:00pm AEST on the Saturday night.

ROUND 10's JUST AROUND THE BEND 🧘‍♀️

We're flexing extra hard for this edition of Isol-Aid's salute to the majesty of all things musical 🙌 Elevate your being with us this weekend 💕

Love Team Isol-Aid x Artwork by our beloved art chakra Sebi White pic.twitter.com/0tv3BQOm3E — isolaidfestival (@isolaidfestival) May 22, 2020

As always, the tenth iteration features an original artwork from artist Sebi White – this time it’s a yoga mat, with various isolation comforts scattered about.

ISOL-AID has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March. Since that time, the likes of Courtney Barnett, Missy Higgins, Frankie Cosmos, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and many more have performed. Last weekend’s ISOL-AID saw a folk-heavy set of performances, led by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Leah Flanagan and Joshua Hedley.

Organisers have stated they plan on running the virtual event every weekend until self-isolation and social distancing measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.