News Music News

Miiesha, Arlo Parks and Dizzy lead ISOL-AID’s tenth weekend lineup

Partly curated by Bakehouse Studios and Inertia

By Josh Martin
ISOL-AID
Miiesha, Dizzy and Arlo Parks. Photo credit: Clare Nica (Miiesha), Press (Dizzy) and David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images (Arlo Parks)

ISOL-AID have announced the full lineup for their tenth consecutive weekend, lead by Miiesha, Arlo Parks and Dizzy.

The online festival will also feature performances from Shady Nasty, Close Counters, Rabbit Island, Spike Vincent, Wave Racer, Stevan, Little Wings, Hancoq and many more.

Portions of the weekend’s lineup were curated by Bakehouse Studios and Inertia Music, the latter of whom is responsible for Parks’ appearance.

The new lineup accompanies yesterday’s announcement of the second edition of ISO-LATE, an ISOL-AID companion dance party, featuring Kaiit, CLYPSO, and Soju Gang.

ISOL-AID #10 will kick off on Saturday May 23, with the later start time of 3:55pm AEST, on each of the artists’ respective Instagram accounts. The online festival will kick into the dance party mode with ISO-LATE at 10:00pm AEST on the Saturday night.

As always, the tenth iteration features an original artwork from artist Sebi White – this time it’s a yoga mat, with various isolation comforts scattered about.

ISOL-AID has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March. Since that time, the likes of Courtney Barnett, Missy Higgins, Frankie Cosmos, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and many more have performed. Last weekend’s ISOL-AID saw a folk-heavy set of performances, led by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Leah Flanagan and Joshua Hedley.

Organisers have stated they plan on running the virtual event every weekend until self-isolation and social distancing measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.
“It was born from a real sadness,” commented co-organiser Emily Ullman on April 3, speaking to ABC Breakfast news.

“We just decided to use what technology and what we had at our means, so we decided social media and Instagram was the way to go…It was so beautifully received and so incredible for the artists as much as the audience, that we decided to keep going.”

Organisers are continuing to ask virtual attendees to donate to Australian not-for-profit Support Act, who provide relief for musicians and industry workers experiencing mental health issues or financial hardship.

