Miiesha recruits Briggs, JessB and more for ‘Nyaaringu’ remixes

Miiesha has today released two remixes of songs from her debut, ‘Nyaaringu.’

The first, a reworked version of ‘Blood Cells,’ features a new opening verse from Briggs, with whom Miiesha toured last year.

Much like the original song’s lyrics, Briggs’ verse comments on police brutality within Australia. “How you gonna use your force to slam those kids on the floor?,” he raps. “Tellin’ us we ain’t got one thing to worry about if we ain’t breakin’ the law.”

Listen to the remix of ‘Blood Cells’ below:

In addition, Miiesha has recruited Brisbane’s Jesswar, Perth’s Hoodzy and Auckland’s JessB for the remix of ‘Hold Strong.’ The latter is also celebrating a release of her own today (August 28), with her new mixtape ‘3 Nights In Amsterdam.’

The remixes were created to coincide with the physical release date of ‘Nyaaringu.’

The singer recently announced it would be released on CD, following its digital-only release in May. The CDs are available now via EMI.

In a four star review of ‘Nyaaringu’, NME praised Miiesha for “refusing to sugarcoat her truth,” describing the album as “a powerful collection of songs.”

“”Nyaaringu is an ever-evolving creation that changes colour and shape on a knife’s edge,” it read.

“[She] sings songs of community that have global relevance.”