Miiesha, Budjerah and more set to play livestream shows on TikTok for NAIDOC Week

Miiesha, Budjerah and Jessica Mauboy have all been picked to deliver live-streamed performances and Q&As on TikTok in celebration of NAIDOC Week.

The three artists will be performing three individual livestream sets throughout next week, with Mauboy kicking it off on Monday July 5 at 7pm AEST. Throughout her stream, she’ll also be fundraising for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

On Thursday July 8, Miiesha will be giving her performance, with Budjerah wrapping it up on Friday July 9. Each performance will be streamed on the artists’ respective TikTok accounts.

The performances come as part of a wider celebration of NAIDOC Week that the social media platform is putting on, with a hub dedicated to highlighting First Nations creators launching on July 4.

The announcement also arrives shortly after Miiesha’s forthcoming performance at Winter in the Domain, with Thelma Plum and Baker Boy, had to be postponed to a yet-to-be-confirmed date due to Sydney’s COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Miiesha has been booked to play the 2021 Brisbane Winter Sessions Festival set to take place in early August.

Budjerah will also be heading to Queensland later this year, booked to play Gold Coast’s new, free festival, Springtime.