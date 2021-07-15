Miiesha continues the story of ‘Damaged’ in bouncy new single, ‘Made For Silence’

Woorabinda singer-songwriter Miiesha has shared a thematically emotive, yet musically explosive new single titled ‘Made For Silence’.

Driven by a thumping electro beat and notably more upbeat rhythm than fans would typically expect, the track marks a stylistic leap into new territory for Miiesha.

In a statement released alongside ‘Made For Silence’ today (July 16), she explained: “I never want to be put in a box, and I want to make songs people might not expect from me.

Advertisement

“I love exploring new sounds and pushing that, pushing my voice. Life has so many moments and changes and emotions, so I want my music to as well.”

‘Made For Silence’ comes as Miiesha’s second release for 2021, following the single ‘Damaged’ in May. Like its predecessor, the new track was produced by 6lack collaborator Lucianblomkamp, and comes with a music video directed by Joey Hunter. Take a look at that below:

“The video for ‘Made for Silence’ continues the story of ‘Damaged’,” Miiesha said of the clip.

“In ‘Damaged’, the car represented my grandmother who couldn’t carry my family forward anymore. And I had to leave them behind to focus on surviving this grief myself, before I can go back for them.

“In ‘Made for Silence’, I’m moving forward with what she left behind for me. She gave me that strength to carry on. I’m celebrating that strength and the connection we had.”

Advertisement

The artist’s debut full-length effort, ‘Nyaaringu’, was released last May through EMI. In addition to a four-star review, in which NME dubbed it “a fully formed vision of intent”, the LP ranked at #1 on NME’s list of best Australian albums of 2020.

“Ultimately, she centres culture, family and selfhood,” NME’s Cyclone Wehner wrote of the album.

“‘Nyaaringu’ is truthful, empowering and poetic. [Miiesha’s] songs are interconnected by recordings of her late grandmother’s insights… [reclaiming] her identity as she explores the contradictions of resilience.”

‘Nyaaringu’ also saw Miiesha walk away as the big winner from the 2021 Queensland Music Awards, taking home the Indigenous, Soul/Funk/R&B and Remote awards.

Miiesha is scheduled to perform at the Darwin Festival alongside Flight Facilities, Baker Boy, Alice Skye and more next month. She’s also due to appear at the Brisbane Winter Sessions festival, headlining a free show with support from Felivand, Hallie and Sofia Isella.