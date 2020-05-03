Miiesha releases new single ‘Hold Strong’ ahead of debut collection

Breakthrough singer-songwriter Miiesha has released one last teaser single, ahead of her debut collection ‘Nyaaringu’. The song, called ‘Hold Strong’, sees the Pitjantjatjara/Torres Strait Islander artist reflect on her culture.

“Having moved away from home, I was starting to see more of how the media portrayed my people and my community and felt I needed to speak on it,” Miiesha said of the track.

Listen to ‘Hold Strong’ below:

Advertisement

‘Hold Strong’ was written with IAMMXO, who is credited as producing Miiesha’s upcoming nine-track release.

“He sent through a few beats to write to and this one instantly stood out,” Miiesha explained. “It came together really quickly but there were a lot of last-minute changes to the chorus and other parts on this song.

“Parts were recorded everywhere – from lounge rooms in the city, to a caravan on a farm to a studio, as I made little changes along the way. It’s a fun chorus to belt out live!”

‘Nyaaringu’ is a collection of nine songs that explore Miiesha’s life, community and people, as part of the small Aboriginal community of Woorabinda in Central Queensland. This collection features interludes provided by her late grandmother, as a way of threading together generations and emphasising the wisdom elders have and continue to pass down.

Advertisement

“‘Nyaaringu’ is a collection of stories that I feel I wanted to tell or that I needed to speak on. For me it represents my journey and where I’m at now coming from Woorabinda. The interludes in the collection are recordings of my Grandmother speaking. For me she was and always will stay with me as the strongest voice in my life, so I felt she had to be a part of this with me.”

Miiesha’s debut collection will be released on May 29.