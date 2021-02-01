Miiesha, Kaiit, Siberian Tiger replace Sampa The Great on WOMADelaide lineup

Adelaide arts festival WOMADelaide has added Miiesha, Kaiit and Siberian Tiger to its lineup, replacing Sampa The Great who cancelled her appearance last month.

Sampa The Great pulled out of WOMADelaide in addition to her Afrofuture shows in Melbourne and Sydney, citing uncertainty around border restrictions.

“We want to do these shows right and there will be a lotta love poured into them,” the artist said.

Advertisement

“A little patience for the things I can’t control is alright with me, looking forward to sharing this beautiful art with yah.”

WOMADelaide has been reimagined as four evenings of concerts this year instead of its usual multi-stage event, spread across March 5-8. Kaiit and Miiesha will be joining Tash Sultana on Sunday evening (March 7), while Siberian Tiger have been added to the Monday (March 8) concert alongside The Teskey Brothers and Midnight Oil.

“We are overjoyed to now have three incredibly talented artists – all in their early twenties, but who’ve already achieved so much – on the lineup for the Sunday night of the festival, each bringing their intensely personal stories and musical styles to the stage,” festival associate director Annette Tripodi said in a statement to The Music.