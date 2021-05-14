Miiesha makes her return with powerful new single ‘Damaged’

Woorabinda singer-songwriter Miiesha has released her first bout of new music of 2021 thus far, with new single ‘Damaged’.

‘Damaged’, a song which Miiesha calls her “most personal yet”, marks her first release since her critically-acclaimed debut collection of songs ‘Nyaaringu’.

‘Damaged’ was produced by 6LACK collaborator LUCIANBLOMKAMP, and the music video, directed by Joey Hunter, stars members of Miiesha’s family.

Watch the music video for ‘Damaged’ below.

“‘Damaged’ is my most personal song yet, and the most painful for me,” Miiesha said of the song in a press statement.

“It is a song about the broken relationship I have with my mother, and how much I have wanted it to heal, and how much I have tried to fix it, only to find myself hurting more.”

‘Nyaaringu’, released last year, ranked at #1 on NME‘s list of best Australian albums of 2020.

“[U]ltimately, she centres culture, family and selfhood,” NME‘s Cyclone Wehner wrote of the album.

“‘Nyaaringu’ is truthful, empowering and poetic. Young’s songs are interconnected by recordings of her late grandmother’s insights…[reclaiming] her identity as she explores the contradictions of resilience.”

‘Nyaaringu’ also saw Miiesha walk away as the big winner from the 2021 Queensland Music Awards, taking home the Indigenous, Soul/Funk/R&B and Remote awards.

This weekend, she’ll appear on the forthcoming episode of The Set alongside Lime Cordiale.