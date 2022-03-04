Listen to Miiesha’s new single ‘Still Dream’

Miiesha has shared her first new music for the year, releasing the stirring single ‘Still Dream’.

Written by Miiesha, Stephen Collins and Lucianblomkamp and produced by Blomkamp, the reflective new cut sees the singer-songwriter’s emotive vocals foregrounded by warm synth pads, sparse guitars and rumbling sub bass.

“The song came to me in the form of a dreaming poem that I’d written for my Grandmother,” Miiesha explains of the new track. “I originally envisioned a bird coming as a messenger to let her know that everything would be ok.”

Listen to ‘Still Dream’ below:

‘Still Dream’ is lifted from Miiesha’s forthcoming EP ‘Mirrors’, which will be released on June 3 as a double-EP alongside the previously-released ‘Smoke’.

That EP arrived back in November after being previewed with singles ‘Damaged’, ‘Made for Silence’ and ‘Price I Paid’. Back in December, Miiesha won Song of the Year at the National Indigenous Music Awards for ‘Damaged’.

Miiesha released her debut LP ‘Nyaaringu’ back in 2020, going on to top NME‘s list of the best Australian albums of that year. “Ultimately, she centres culture, family and selfhood,” NME‘s Cyclone Wehner wrote of the album.

“‘Nyaaringu’ is truthful, empowering and poetic. Young’s songs are interconnected by recordings of her late grandmother’s insights… [reclaiming] her identity as she explores the contradictions of resilience.”