Miiesha performs ‘Twisting Words’ for the National Indigenous Music Awards

The National Indigenous Music Awards were held over the weekend and with the awards came COVID-friendly virtual performances from some of the nominees.

One of the most striking coming from breakthrough neo-soul artist, Miiesha.

The Pitjantjatjara artist took out New Talent of the Year, following the release of her fearless debut collection ‘Nyaaringu’. Watch Miiesha perform ‘Twisting Words’ below:

Baker Boy led the charge this year, taking out three awards – Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for ‘Meditjin’ feat. Jess B, and Film Clip of the Year for the same track.

Album of the Year went to Archie Roach for ‘Tell Me Why’, JK-47 was crowned the triple j Unearthed winner, Community Clip of the Year went to KDA Crew, and the Indigenous Language Award was given to Rrawun Maymuru & Nick Wales for ‘Nyapililngu (Spirit Lady)’.

Archie Roach’s late wife Ruby Hunter was inducted into the NIMA Hall of Fame, with performances by Roach himself and Emma Donovan. Watch the tribute below:

Miiesha released ‘Nyaaringu’ back in May to instant praise. NME Australia gave the collection of songs four stars, deeming it a “soulful r ‘n’ b record whose tales of discrimination, empowerment and freedom bear relevance well beyond Australia’s borders.”

The review commended her for releasing a debut with such a “fully formed vision of intent”, ranging from stories of her upbringing in Woorabinda to politically fuelled numbers that “explores the discrimination that Indigenous Australians have had to endure in the media.”

‘Nyaaringu’ was also named one of NME Australia’s best 15 Australian albums to come out of 2020 so far.