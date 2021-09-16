Miiesha shares new single ‘Price I Paid’, announces double-EP project

Miiesha has shared new single ‘Price I Paid’ and announced a forthcoming double-EP project.

Collaborating once again with Melbourne producer Lucianblomkamp, the Anangu/Torres Strait Islander songwriter’s latest is a reflective cut that sees her meditate on healing from trauma.

“Price I paid, for the love I’ve thrown away / Betting on you, knowing I’d lose,” she sings on its emotive refrain above a sparse guitar line and understated electronic beats.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Price I Paid’ below:

‘Price I Paid’, along with previous singles ‘Damaged’ and ‘Made for Silence’, will appear as part of ‘Smoke & Mirrors’, a double-EP project that will be released in two parts. The first, ‘Smoke’, is set to arrive on November 19.

According to a press release, the two EPs explore “broken family dynamics, searching for love and healing from two perspectives”, with the first centred around survival and the second on looking back and understanding “that all pain has a history”.

Miiesha released her debut LP ‘Nyaaringu’ last year, going on to top NME‘s list of the best Australian albums of 2020. “[U]ltimately, she centres culture, family and selfhood,” NME‘s Cyclone Wehner wrote of the album.

Advertisement

“‘Nyaaringu’ is truthful, empowering and poetic. Young’s songs are interconnected by recordings of her late grandmother’s insights…[reclaiming] her identity as she explores the contradictions of resilience.”