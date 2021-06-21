Miiesha, RVG, Nina Las Vegas and more announced for Brisbane Winter Sessions festival

The inaugural edition of the Brisbane Winter Sessions festival has been announced, with over 100 artists set to perform across 16 local venues between 5-11 August.
Spread between the Brisbane suburbs, CBD and the bustling Fortitude Valley precinct (which is also home to similar events like BIGSOUND and the recently announced Hidden Lanes festival), Winter Sessions will feature a mix of free and ticketed events.
Those involved in the slate of free events include Miiesha, RVG, A. Swayze And The Ghosts, Sweater Curse, West Thebarton, Moaning Lisa and more.
As for the ticketed gigs, punters can look forward to seeing Ryan Downey, Thy Art Is Murder, Press Club, The Dead Love, Nina Las Vegas, No Money Enterprise, Last Dinosaurs, Egoism and more.
More details for all events can be found on the QMusic website. Alternatively, scroll down to see the full lineup of performers announced thus far.
Beyond its live music program, Winter Sessions will showcase a variety of art and entertainment fixtures, including a Drag Night at The Zoo, the annual Brisbane Burger Fest at The Triffid, and a 360-degree ‘hyper-visual’ stage at the Fortitude Music Hall.
Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has backed the festival, saying in a press release: “This festival is all about supporting Brisbane’s great live music industry who have done it incredibly tough over the past 12 months. My council is proud to support Winter Sessions as it will provide a much-needed boost to the local music industry at a critical time in its post-pandemic recovery.
“By coming along to one of more than 30 free and ticketed events, you’ll be supporting local venues, local artists and all of the passionate people who work behind the scenes to ensure Brisbane’s vibrant and diverse live music scene is alive and thriving.”
The 2021 Brisbane Winter Sessions Festival lineup is:
Felons Barrell Hall
Miiesha
Felivand
Hallie
Sofia Isella
Sweater Curse
RVG
A. Swayze and The Ghosts
Dopamine
Girl and Girl
Slowrip
The Fortitude Music Hall
Thy Art is Murder
Skin On Skin & Friends
Nina Las Vegas
No Money Enterprise
JamesJamesJames
Creed Tha Kid
Zheani
DJ Homoc1d3
The Triffid
Trophy Eyes
The Dreggs
Hayley Mary (The Jezabels)
Cheap Fakes
Meg Ripps
McDermott & North
Hazel Mei
The Brightside
Last Dinosaurs
Egoism
Flamingo Blonde
Staples
Press Club
The Dead Love
Being Jane Lane
BLUSSH
King George
Life Admin
The Brightside / O’Skulligans
RAT!Hammock
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
The Lazy Eyes
Melaleuca
WALKEN
The Minor Threats
Olivia’s World
Garage Sale
Minor Premiers
Pipin
Mouse
GRMLN
The Zoo
Ben Ely (ex-Regurgitator)
Bad//Dreems
La La Land
Ian Haug (ex-Powderfinger)
Tyrone Noonan
Nik Phillips
First Beige
Dream Coast
Woolly Mammoth
Jess B
Greaser
Pablum
Concrete Palms
Plateau
Velociraptor
Oscar Borschmann
Total Pace
Tejavu
Platonic Sex
Eratas
Slow Rip
Girl and Girl
Rattus
Great Sage
Square
Samm
Mozza
Pelican Moon
Radium Dolls
Gabe Fressh
Ric’s Bar
Sinkin’ Schooners
Sky Valley
Ban Solo
Brooklyn Standard
The Buzz
Colt Seavers Band
Ramjet
Dave Wesbter Solo
Imessa
Suzie Wongs
The Skandolosos
LR March
The Lazy Leis
Dan Lewis
La Boum
Can You Keep A Secret?
Life on Earth
The Bearded Lady
Refedex
The Cassowarys
Eloelo