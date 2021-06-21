Miiesha, RVG, Nina Las Vegas and more announced for Brisbane Winter Sessions festival

The inaugural edition of the Brisbane Winter Sessions festival has been announced, with over 100 artists set to perform across 16 local venues between 5-11 August.

Spread between the Brisbane suburbs, CBD and the bustling Fortitude Valley precinct (which is also home to similar events like BIGSOUND and the recently announced Hidden Lanes festival), Winter Sessions will feature a mix of free and ticketed events.

Those involved in the slate of free events include Miiesha, RVG, A. Swayze And The Ghosts, Sweater Curse, West Thebarton, Moaning Lisa and more.

As for the ticketed gigs, punters can look forward to seeing Ryan Downey, Thy Art Is Murder, Press Club, The Dead Love, Nina Las Vegas, No Money Enterprise, Last Dinosaurs, Egoism and more.

More details for all events can be found on the QMusic website. Alternatively, scroll down to see the full lineup of performers announced thus far.

Beyond its live music program, Winter Sessions will showcase a variety of art and entertainment fixtures, including a Drag Night at The Zoo, the annual Brisbane Burger Fest at The Triffid, and a 360-degree ‘hyper-visual’ stage at the Fortitude Music Hall.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has backed the festival, saying in a press release: “This festival is all about supporting Brisbane’s great live music industry who have done it incredibly tough over the past 12 months. My council is proud to support Winter Sessions as it will provide a much-needed boost to the local music industry at a critical time in its post-pandemic recovery.

“By coming along to one of more than 30 free and ticketed events, you’ll be supporting local venues, local artists and all of the passionate people who work behind the scenes to ensure Brisbane’s vibrant and diverse live music scene is alive and thriving.”

The 2021 Brisbane Winter Sessions Festival lineup is:

Felons Barrell Hall

Miiesha

Felivand

Hallie

Sofia Isella

Sweater Curse

RVG

A. Swayze and The Ghosts

Dopamine

Girl and Girl

Slowrip

The Fortitude Music Hall

Thy Art is Murder

Skin On Skin & Friends

Nina Las Vegas

No Money Enterprise

JamesJamesJames

Creed Tha Kid

Zheani

DJ Homoc1d3

The Triffid

Trophy Eyes

The Dreggs

Hayley Mary (The Jezabels)

Cheap Fakes

Meg Ripps

McDermott & North

Hazel Mei

The Brightside

Last Dinosaurs

Egoism

Flamingo Blonde

Staples

Press Club

The Dead Love

Being Jane Lane

BLUSSH

King George

Life Admin

The Brightside / O’Skulligans

RAT!Hammock

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

The Lazy Eyes

Melaleuca

WALKEN

The Minor Threats

Olivia’s World

Garage Sale

Minor Premiers

Pipin

Mouse

GRMLN

The Zoo

Ben Ely (ex-Regurgitator)

Bad//Dreems

La La Land

Ian Haug (ex-Powderfinger)

Tyrone Noonan

Nik Phillips

First Beige

Dream Coast

Woolly Mammoth

Jess B

Greaser

Pablum

Concrete Palms

Plateau

Velociraptor

Oscar Borschmann

Total Pace

Tejavu

Platonic Sex

Eratas

Slow Rip

Girl and Girl

Rattus

Great Sage

Square

Samm

Mozza

Pelican Moon

Radium Dolls

Gabe Fressh

Ric’s Bar

Sinkin’ Schooners

Sky Valley

Ban Solo

Brooklyn Standard

The Buzz

Colt Seavers Band

Ramjet

Dave Wesbter Solo

Imessa

Suzie Wongs

The Skandolosos

LR March

The Lazy Leis

Dan Lewis

La Boum

Can You Keep A Secret?

Life on Earth

The Bearded Lady

Refedex

The Cassowarys

Eloelo