Woorabinda singer-songwriter Miiesha has released video of an acoustic performance of her debut single ‘Black Privilege’, recorded at home while in isolation.

Describing ‘Black Privilege’, Miiesha – full name Miiesha Young – said, “I had the title of this song in my head before any music or lyrics existed. I just really wanted to capture the way that some people might think they know me, my community or my people without ever having met me.

“Everyone has their own story, and it is important to know that before you judge or assume things.”

‘Black Privilege’ was released in August 2019 and will feature on Miiesha’s upcoming album ‘Nyaaringu’, billed as “a ‘collection’ that compiles all of Young’s singles to date, to be released on May 29 via EMI Music Australia.

‘Nyaaringu’ will explore themes of cultural identity, family, community and truth-telling. Its title is “loaded with meaning”, Miiesha told NME in a recent interview.

“‘Nyaaringu’ means ‘what happened’ in Pitjantjatjara language,” she explained. “I was really lucky that I was able to go to Amata, the community where my grandfather was from [in South Australia], with my grandmother before she passed.

“Connecting with that country, those people and the language, it helped me to understand more of where I’m from and my nan’s story.”

“These songs [on ‘Nyaaringu’] for me were about highlighting where I am and what it’s like to be an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island woman today,” she added. “As my Elders say, ‘You don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you’ve come from’.”