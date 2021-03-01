Miiesha, Ziggy Ramo and more announced for Parrtjima Festival

Miiesha, Ziggy Ramo, Jimblah and Dobby are amongst the latest crop of Indigenous Australian artists set to perform at Parrtjima Festival next month. They join previously announced artists Electric Fields and Casey Donovan.

The free event, which is taking place across April 9-13 in Alice Springs, will see an array of music performances, panels, workshops and large-scale light installations, all programmed around the 2021 theme ‘Future Kultcha’.

The aforementioned artists will take to the Ranges Stage on Desert Park, with the MacDonnell Ranges as their backdrop. Ziggy Ramo will also be hosting one of the many ‘Talks’ segments on April 18.

Spots are limited so, although no tickets need to be purchased, registration is encouraged.

This year’s Parrtjima Curator, Rhoda Roberts, said ‘Future Kultcha’ is about ensuring the forward thinking of philosophers, artists and dreamers.

“Enabling young guest curators such as Electric Fields and Rhyan Clapham, aka Dobby, to play a part in this year’s program gives a distinct voice of the next generation and their connection to the ancient footprints of their ancestors.

“When you combine the masters with the emerging, you see a sense of a holistic culture and knowledge that is relevant to everyone in the 21st century.”

This is the sixth year of Parrtjima Festival, which is presented by the Northern Territory Government. Find the full 2021 program here.