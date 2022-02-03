Mika set to co-host Eurovision 2022

Mika has been announced as one of a trio of hosts for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2022 competition will take place at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy, with the Grand Final set for May 14.

The Italian broadcaster Rai has now confirmed the hosts of this year’s Eurovision, with Mika joining the renowned Italian singer Laura Pausini and TV personality Alessandro Cattelan on presenting duties.

The trio will host the two semi-finals (taking place on May 10 and 12) and the Grand Final of Eurovision 2022.

“More than ever I believe in the importance of an international community, in our common values,” Mika said in an interview with Eurovision.tv. “I believe in the union of people, in breaking down the walls to celebrate our similarities as much as our differences. We can do it thanks to music, which is the most universal form of expression. Eurovision is this and so much more!

“I’ve been watching it since I was a kid, the whole family would get together for the Grand Final. Once a year, more than 40 countries share the same emotions, regardless of history or the political situation: music unites them. It’s an exciting honour to be one of the masters of ceremony on these fantastic nights.”

Last year’s Eurovision was won by the Italian band Måneskin, who recently made their Saturday Night Live debut.

Back in October, it was confirmed that Dua Lipa‘s management team are set to help select the UK’s entry for this year’s Eurovision after the UK’s 2021 entrant James Newman failed to score a single point with his song ‘Embers’.