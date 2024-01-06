Mike McCready says Pearl Jam’s new album is “heavier than you’d expect”

Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready has teased the band’s forthcoming album, revealing that it’s “heavier than you’d expect”.

The band’s record-in-progress is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Gigaton’ and McCready offered some details about the album in a recent interview with Classic Rock.

“I’m hoping it’s gonna come out [in 2024],” McCready said. “We have a bunch of songs tracked. We worked with Andrew Watt, who’s a younger pop producer-type guy, but he’s really a rock guy at heart — I think we’re his favorite band. When we were in the studio with him this past year, he really kicked our asses, got us focused and playing, song after song.”

Watt has previously worked with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Lana Del Rey but has also had credits on albums from other rock artists, including Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop.

“It’s a lot heavier than you’d expect,” McCready continued. “There’s the melody and energy of the first couple of records. Andrew pushed us to play as hard and melodic and thoughtful as we’ve done in a long time. I feel like Matt Cameron’s drumming has elements of what he did in Soundgarden.”

McCready also promises that fans will hear a lot more of his lead guitar work.

“For better or worse, you’re gonna hear a lot more lead guitar from me, stuff I haven’t done in a long time. I went crazy, like with Chris Cornell and [our supergroup] Temple of the Dog on Reach Down, all those years ago. I got to do it again. Usually the first or second takes are best. After that I start thinking about it and it doesn’t have the feel. But Andrew caught the lightning in a bottle, as they say.”

Meanwhile, the band’s frontman Eddie Vedder recently surprised young musicians based in Hawaii with brand-new guitars for Christmas.

Elsewhere, back in October, Pearl Jam released a reissue of their second studio LP ‘Vs.’ in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

The physical release of the album featured a 2xLP ‘Dreamsicle’-colored vinyl as well as a clear cassette via the band’s official fan club named “Ten Club”. A Clear 1xLP will also be available via Target in the US and other international retailers as well as a classic 2xLP black pressing.

Recently, the band were announced as part of the first run of artists set to perform at the 2024 instalment of Mad Cool alongside Dua Lipa and Bring Me The Horizon.