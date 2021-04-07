Mike Patton praises Sampa The Great: “I can’t get that fucking song out of my head”

Sampa The Great has acquired an unexpected fan in Faith No More frontman Mike Patton.

In a recent Forbes interview to promote the new Tomahawk album ‘Tonic Immobility’, Patton was questioned on what song or artist he would like to talk about given the opportunity. Upon consideration, Patton chose Sampa The Great – in particular, for her 2019 single ‘Final Form’.

“It’s a little off the map,” he said.

“I don’t know why, [but] I can’t get that fucking song out of my head. Play it. You’re gonna fucking die. It’s so good.

“By the way, it’s poison. You’re not going to get it out of your fucking ears for ten days. So I just gave you a curse.”

Watch the video for ‘Final Form’ below:

In the interview, Patton also goes on to note the myriad of influences present on the new Tomahawk album, ranging from Slayer to Tom Waits to Nancy Sinatra.

“I channel him a lot,” said Patton of Waits in particular.

“Even though I can’t really be him, there are moments in every band that I’m in where we reference people.”

Sampa, who is currently based in Botswana, recently performed an NPR Tiny Desk Home Concert. She also performed virtually as part of the 2020 ARIA Awards late last year. In a recent Instagram Q&A, the rapper also confirmed she will perform in Australia again later this year, following the cancellation of her ‘Afro Future’ open-air shows in January.

Patton, meanwhile, will tour Australia in 2022 with Faith No More.