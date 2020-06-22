MIKE releases new album ‘Weight Of The World’, which features Earl Sweatshirt

MIKE has released his new album ‘Weight of the World’ – listen it in full below.

The New York rapper dropped the project yesterday (June 21), and it includes a song with Earl Sweatshirt.

The album also features a guest appearance from Jadasea, as well as production by KeiyaA, rbchmbrs, Red Lee, and Darryl Johnson.

<a href="http://mikelikesrap.bandcamp.com/album/weight-of-the-world">weight of the world by MIKE</a>

Fans quickly noticed production credits on many songs assigned to MIKE’s alias DJ Blackpower.

This comes after MIKE announced ‘Weight of the World’ last month as a follow up to his previous 2019 release, ‘Tears of Joy’.

This comes after Earl released his track ‘Whole World’ in April. It featured fellow Los Angeles rapper Maxo, who released album ‘LIL BIG MAN’ last year.

It was the first song Earl has dropped since last year’s surprise EP ‘Feet of Clay’, the seven-track project the rapper described as “a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire”.

It’s one of two new tracks from Earl that will appear on a deluxe vinyl edition of ‘Feet of Clay’ which is set to arrive June 26 via Tan Cressida/Warner.

NME rated ‘Feet of Clay’ four stars, with reviewer Dhruva Balram pronouncing the release “a tender portrayal of Earl’s psyche”.