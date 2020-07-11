Mike Shinoda shares Twitch-inspired video for new single ‘Open Door’

Mike Shinoda has shared a music video for his new single ‘Open Door’ – watch it below.

The new song is taken from the Linkin Park musician’s new solo project, ‘Dropped Frames Vol.1’, which is comprised of songs he made with the help of fans on his Twitch streaming channel.

Released yesterday (July 10), the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Post Traumatic’ comes as a result of Shinoda’s online activity since the beginning of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“The collection of songs is a highlight reel of the tracks I make on the channel, but a big part of the experience is the stream itself,” Shinoda explained. “When I start, I usually have very little idea of where it will go. What comes out is a product of the viewers’ suggestions, my spur-of-the-moment ideas, and whatever inexplicable magic is floating in between.”

Laid over the top of the album’s animated artwork, the video for ‘Open Door’ illustrates how Shinoda created the song during his daily Twitch livestreams, and features footage of the fans he chose to sing on the track.

Watch the video below:

Describing the overall vibe of ‘Dropped Frames Vol.1’, Shinoda told NME: “It’s spontaneous. A lot of the time with music I feel like I channel what’s happening in the moment. This stuff sonically comes from when it’s being created. We archived all of the Twitch episodes on Youtube so you can go back and see where it came from.”

He added: “I know that when the Black Lives Matter protests were starting, the track we made that day was sombre and soulful. It was sonically appropriate for the kind of day that it was. That track didn’t make it onto this album, but it will be on a future volume.”

Last month saw Shinoda share his mix of Renforshort’s song ‘I Drive Me Mad’.

“The dynamics of the song – the production, her voice, and the way the song speeds up into the chorus – all those things felt exciting to me,” Shinoda said of his love for ‘I Drive Me Mad’.

“I also connected with the lyrics, the idea that you make yourself a little crazy. I’m pretty sure she’s the first person I’ve heard use the term ‘pre-traumatic stress!’”